Sara Ramirez Joins ‘Sex and the City’ Revival Series at HBO Max

“Grey’s Anatomy” alum Sara Ramirez has joined the cast of HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” revival series “And Just Like That,” the streamer announced Wednesday.

Ramirez will star as Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer, stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured. The character is described as “a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular.”

They join returning stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis on the 10-episode limited series from executive producer Michael Patrick King. Kim Cattrall, who rounded out “Sex and the City’s” ensemble as Samantha Jones, will not be returning.

“Everyone at ‘And Just Like That…’ is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the ‘Sex and the City’ family,” King said in a statement. “Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama – and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show.”

“And Just Like That” will follow the three original characters as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. Production is scheduled to begin in New York this summer.

In addition to King, Parker, Davis and Nixon, executive producers on the series include Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky and John Melfi.