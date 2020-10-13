Nicole Brown Named TriStar Pictures President

Nicole Brown has been promoted to president of TriStar Pictures, a year after she was appointed as head of the specialty label.

Brown will continue to report to Tom Rothman, chairman of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, and oversee all of TriStar’s film development and production.

Brown served as executive vice president of TriStar for a year before she stepped in to run the label following Hannah Minghella’s exit in October 2019. Brown has been instrumental in securing major projects for the studio, including the Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” Gina Prince-Blythewood’s “The Woman King,” “Happiest Season,” the first LGBTQ+ holiday rom-com from a major studio and “The Nightingale starring Dakota and Elle Fanning.

Also Read: 'Troop Beverly Hills' Sequel in the Works at TriStar

“Nicole was the very first person I hired when I came to the company seven years ago, and that was a lucky day for me and for Sony Pictures,” Rothman said. “She is a first-rate executive whose energy, drive, taste and relationships are a boon to us, and this promotion is richly deserved. TriStar is a historic brand and I know she will continue to add mightily to its great legacy.”

Her other TriStar credits include Marielle Heller’s “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” Edgar Wright’s “Baby Driver,” Jodie Foster’s “Money Monster” and Meryl Streep’s “Ricki and the Flash.”

“I am honored to lead the next chapter in TriStar’s storied history,” added Brown. ‘When Tom and I set out to relaunch the label in 2013, we were armed with just our ideas and our contacts, and a mission to empower dynamic storytellers,” said Brown. “It is such an honor to be here seven years later furthering TriStar’s impact with our new slate of bold, culturally relevant and filmmaker driven content.”

Also Read: Kathryn Busby Named Head of TriStar Television

Before TriStar, she served as EVP of Good Universe where she produced films like “Neighbors,” “This Is the End,” “Last Vegas,” “Evil Dead” and the “Harold & Kumar” franchise. She got her start as an intern at Miramax, and also worked at Marc Platt Productions where she worked on the “Legally Blonde” franchise and “Honey.”

She is also on the board of Women in Film and is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

Deadline first reported the news.