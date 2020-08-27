Nicole Byer to Host Five-Night Creative Arts Emmys Ceremony

“Nailed It” host Nicole Byer has been enlisted to host the five-night virtual Creative Arts Emmys ceremony, the Television Academy announced Thursday.

Byer, who became the first Black woman nominated for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program this year, will host all five nights of the ceremony, including the two-hour FXX broadcast on Saturday, Sept. 19.

As previously reported, the Creative Arts Emmys, which are traditionally held across two days the weekend before the main Emmys broadcast, are being broken up across four online ceremonies held Monday, Sept. 14 through Thursday, Sept. 17, followed by the FXX broadcast on Saturday.

The ceremonies will be divided by genre, with Reality and Nonfiction awards being hadned out on Sept. 14, Variety categories on Sept. 15, Scripted categories on Sept. 16 and 17, and “an eclectic mix of awards across all genres” reserved for the Sept. 19 FXX broadcast. The first four virtual broadcasts will stream on the Emmys website. See the full category breakdown here.

Presenters announced for the various ceremonies include Monica Aldama (“Cheer”), Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”), Rose Byrne (“Mrs. America”), Bobby Cannavale (“Homecoming”), Laverne Cox (“Orange Is the New Black;” “Disclosure”), Desus Nice & The Kid Mero (“Desus & Mero”) and Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian;” “Better Call Saul”).