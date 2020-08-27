Go Pro Today

Nicole Byer to Host Five-Night Creative Arts Emmys Ceremony

“Nailed It” host is nominated in the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program category

| August 27, 2020 @ 12:34 PM

Nailed It Season 3

“Nailed It” host Nicole Byer has been enlisted to host the five-night virtual Creative Arts Emmys ceremony, the Television Academy announced Thursday.

Byer, who became the first Black woman nominated for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program this year, will host all five nights of the ceremony, including the two-hour FXX broadcast on Saturday, Sept. 19.

As previously reported, the Creative Arts Emmys, which are traditionally held across two days the weekend before the main Emmys broadcast, are being broken up across four online ceremonies held Monday, Sept. 14 through Thursday, Sept. 17, followed by the FXX broadcast on Saturday.

Also Read: TV Academy Sets 5-Night Plan for Creative Arts Emmys, Trims 4 Categories From Primetime Emmys Telecast

The ceremonies will be divided by genre, with Reality and Nonfiction awards being hadned out on Sept. 14, Variety categories on Sept. 15, Scripted categories on Sept. 16 and 17, and “an eclectic mix of awards across all genres” reserved for the Sept. 19 FXX broadcast. The first four virtual broadcasts will stream on the Emmys website. See the full category breakdown here.

Presenters announced for the various ceremonies include Monica Aldama (“Cheer”), Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”), Rose Byrne (“Mrs. America”), Bobby Cannavale (“Homecoming”), Laverne Cox (“Orange Is the New Black;” “Disclosure”), Desus Nice & The Kid Mero (“Desus & Mero”) and Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian;” “Better Call Saul”).

2020 Emmy Nominee Portraits, From Issa Rae to Jeremy Strong (Exclusive Photos)

  • Emmy Nominees split
  • Issa Rae "Insecure" Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
  • Dan Levy Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
  • D'Arcy Carden Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
  • Billy Porter Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
  • Linda Cardellini Photographed by Steven Rodriguez
  • Jeremy Strong Photographed by Christian Friis for TheWrap
  • Shira Haas, 'Unorthodox' Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
  • Jeremy Pope Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
  • Bradley Whitford Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
  • Robin Thede Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
  • Eric Goode Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
  • Rebecca Chaiklin Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
  • Prentice Penny "Insecure" Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
1 of 14

Billy Porter, Linda Cardellini, Dan Levy and more sit down for interviews and photo sessions with TheWrap

Meet some of 2020's Emmy nominees

View In Gallery

Related Content