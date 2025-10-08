Jamie Lee Curtis Brands Nicole Kidman the ‘HBIC,’ Credits Her for Getting Projects Made

Jamie Lee Curtis thinks Nicole Kidman gives major HBIC – head bitch in charge – energy.

While talking about Kidman in a profile on the actress in Vogue, Curtis lauded what she called “the Nicole effect” while on the set of their upcoming Prime Video series “Scarpetta.” She explained that Kidman signing on to the show brought “a different level of seriousness, of complexity, of intensity.”

“There’s a phrase I like to use: HBIC, head b–ch in charge,” Curtis said. ““You know in the military when people say: ‘Attention!’ That’s how it feels.”

She added: “It’s a shift in the right direction, from a really very heavily male-dominated industry. Clearly, women are changing things.”

Curtis added that Kidman became the face of AMC Theaters with her long-viral ads that play before new movies. The ads were made to help rejuvenate interest in going to the movies following the COVID-19 pandemic and Kidman was at the heart of it.

“That’s not Brad Pitt or George Clooney or Tom Cruise or Ryan Gosling doing that,” Curtis said. “It’s Nicole f–king Kidman.”

Kidman’s next big movie is “Practical Magic 2” alongside Sandra Bullock. The film is a sequel to the 1998 classic and set to release in theaters September 2026. Kidman revealed on Instagram tht shooting on the film wrapped a month ago.

The pair are joined by Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing who played Aunt Jet and Aunt Franny in the original movie. Joey King will play Bullock’s daughter, and the cast also includes Lee Pace (“Pushing Daisies”), Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”), Xolo Maridueña (“Blue Beetle”) and Solly McLeod (“The Dead Don’t Hurt”).

The sequel is being directed by Susanne Bier, who previously directed Kidman in “The Perfect Couple” and “The Undoing” and Bullock in “Bird Box.”