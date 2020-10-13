Nicole Kidman ‘Really Wanted’ Julia Roberts’ Role in ‘Notting Hill': ‘I Wasn’t Talented Enough’

Nicole Kidman starred in hit movies like “Moulin Rouge!” “The Others” and “The Hours” — but there was one role that got away from the Oscar winner.

“I really wanted the role that Julia Roberts played in ‘Notting Hill,'” Kidman said during a Zoom interview with Hugh Grant for Marie Claire published on Tuesday.

“But I wasn’t well known enough, and I wasn’t talented enough,” she added, also admitting to Grant that she was going to do a small part in “Love, Actually,” in which he played the British prime minister.

The two reminisced about their first time meeting in their 20s at the Ivy in London, when Kidman was still with Tom Cruise and Grant was still together with Elizabeth Hurley.

Of course, the two actors would each play a villain in the “Paddington” franchise: Kidman starred in 2015’s “Paddington,” while Grant starred in the sequel. The two actors will next be seen together in the HBO limited series “The Undoing,” which debuts on Oct. 25.

1999’s “Notting Hill” starred Grant as a London bookseller and Roberts as a famous American actress who happen to cross paths and fall in love. It was directed by Roger Michell.

Watch their full interview here.

