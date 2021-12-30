Nicole Kidman Shuts Down ‘Sexist’ Question About Ex-Husband Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman, who stars as Lucille Ball in the new biopic “Being The Ricardos,” was less than pleased when an interviewer for The Guardian pressed her to compare her marriage to ex-husband Tom Cruise to the troubled union of Ball and Desi Arnaz (portrayed by Javier Bardem).

The exchange came during wide-ranging interview with Eva Wiseman that was published on Dec. 26.

“This film says you can make an extraordinary relationship thrive and leave remnants of it that exist forever. Yeah, that’s really gorgeous. You can’t make people behave how you want them to, and sometimes you’re going to fall in love with someone who isn’t going to be the person you spend the rest of your life with. And I think that’s all very relatable. You may have kids with them. You may not, but they were very much in love,” Kidman said.

Then, Wiseman writes: “We pause. Is this, I ask with exquisite care, your way of talking about Tom Cruise?”

“Oh, my God, no, no. Absolutely not. No. I mean, that’s, honestly, so long ago that that isn’t in this equation. So no,” Kidman replied. “And I would ask not to be pigeonholed that way, either. It feels to me almost sexist, because I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man. And at some point, you go, ‘Give me my life. In its own right.’”

Wiseman went on to say in her piece that Kidman made “a fair point.”