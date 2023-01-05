Nicole Kidman to Star in Taylor Sheridan Drama ‘Lioness’ at Paramount+

Kidman will play Kaitlyn Meade, who is described as “the CIA’s senior supervisor who has had a long career of playing the politics game,” per a description of Kidman’s character. Throughout the series Meade juggles the challenges of being a woman in a high-ranking intelligence community, a wife who seeks comfort and attention, while helping a mentee who is losing their way in the same fashion she is.

The series is based on a real-life CIA program and centers on Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), “a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operative,” reads a description of the series.

Kidman joins the cast alongside Zoe Saldaña, De Oliveira, Jill Wagner, Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett, James Jorand, Stephanie Nur, Austin Hébert, Hannah Love Lanier and Jonah Wharton. The series is executive produced by Sheridan, Kidman, Saldaña, Wagner, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone and John Hillcoat.

It’s already a busy year for Kidman, who received an Emmy, Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild Awards for her role as Celeste in “Big Little Lies.” Aside from being cast in “Lioness,” she recently appeared in Robert Eggers’ film “The Northman” and just finished up production on an untitled romantic comedy co-starring Joey King and Zac Efron. She’ll also be in the upcoming drama series “Expats.”

“Lioness” is the newest addition to Sheridan’s shows, which includes “1883,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” “Tulsa King” and “1923”, and he gearing up for two more series “Bass Reeves” and “Land Man.”