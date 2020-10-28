Nicole Kidman to Star in ‘Things I Know to Be True’ Drama Series at Amazon

Amazon has picked up a series adaptation of the play “Things I Know to Be True” from writer Andrew Bovell and executive producer and star Nicole Kidman, the streamer announced Wednesday.

An adaptation of Bovell’s 2016 play of the same name, the family drama centers on Bob and Fran Price as they watch their adult children make unexpected decisions that change the course of their lives. It is described as a story “about the resilience of an enduring marriage and the evolving nature of a family’s love.”

Kidman is attached to star as Fran and executive produce via her Blossom Films banner. Bovell, who is adapting his own play, will also executive produce.

“I’ll never forget the experience I had watching Andrew’s play in Sydney, having one of those transcendent theater experiences,” Kidman said in a statement. “Andrew’s play is exquisite and his scripts for the series are just as good. With Amazon’s belief, Jen Salke’s guidance, and an extraordinary producing team, we have big hopes for what this can be.”

“This is a story about family, that thing you spend your life trying to escape from only to yearn for what you’ve lost if you ever do,” said Bovell. “I’m thrilled that an actor of Nicole Kidman’s calibre leads the series in the role of Fran Price. As a mother and a woman she is complicated, difficult and utterly compelling. I’m also thrilled that a company of Amazon Studios’ significance has shown such confidence in the story and will take it to a global audience.”

The series hails from Amazon Studios, NBCUniversal International Studios’ Matchbox Pictures and Blossom Films, in association with Jan Chapman Films. In addition to Kidman and Bovell, Blossom Films’ Per Saari, Amanda Higgs and Alastair McKinnon of Matchbox Pictures, and Jan Chapman also executive produce.