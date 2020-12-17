MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace scoffed after Sen. Marco Rubio complained about inappropriate language from government officials, using past quotes from President Donald Trump to make her point.

“Are we really talking about the f-word in any context other than the f–ing people who stood by Trump as he boasted about ‘grabbing women in the pu–y’, smeared ‘sh–hole countries’ called black NFL players ‘sons of bit–es’ and assaulted our democracy while ignoring Covid?” she tweeted Wednesday night. (Censoring courtesy of TheWrap; Wallace spelled it all out.)

Earlier Wednesday, Rubio tweeted, “Biden talks about unity and healing, but you want to know what they really think? Read how the person he wants as the next WH deputy chief of staff called Republicans in Congress a bunch of f***ers.”

Incoming deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon did, in fact, use that word in a Wednesday interview with Glamour. She also called Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “terrible.”

Wallace also retweeted Kimberly Atkins, an MSNBC contributor who wrote, “The number of elected members of Congress that have dropped the f-bomb or use other not-fit-for-print language in conversations with me is in the double digits. Add their staff, that number likely triples. Unclutch your pearls.”

NSFW language — especially when it comes to describing Republicans — isn’t new for Wallace, who served as White House communications director for former president George W. Bush. In a viral video from 2019, she used the word “chickensh–” to describe conservative Fox News and CNN pundits who suggested that Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, an official who was on the National Security Council, was disloyal and possibly a spy.