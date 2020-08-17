MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace opened up about her 2015 firing from ABC’s “The View” in a new Los Angeles Times interview out Monday.

The one-time press secretary for President George W. Bush said she “loved” her time on the hit daytime talkshow and was hurt when she was fired.

“Well, I think the problem was it wasn’t contentious that season I was on. Being fired from a TV show where you think you’re kind of baring your soul feels personal because it is. It’s like being broken up with. Because I never worked in entertainment I think what I didn’t understand is: It really was a casting, and it was a casting they didn’t like,” she said.

Wallace, whose MSNBC show “Deadline: White House” was recently expanded to two hours, explained that she “sought to make peace” with former co-hosts Rosie O’Donnell and Rosie Perez, but had a “such a special friendship” with Whoopi Goldberg, who still helms the show.

Goldberg spoke positively of Wallace, for her part, emailing the Times ahead of the interview’s publication, “The only thing better than one hour with Nicolle Wallace is two — it just makes you smarter.”

With the expansion of “Deadline,” Wallace has taken over the “Meet the Press Daily” slot once held by NBC News’ Chuck Todd.