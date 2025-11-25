Trump ‘Only Has Himself to Blame’ for Dismissed James Comey, Letitia James Cases, Nicolle Wallace Says | Video

Nicolle Wallace believes Donald Trump only has himself to blame for James Comey and Letitia James’ dismissed indictments.

On Monday’s episode of “Deadline: White House,” Wallace said that a federal judge’s decision to dismiss the pair’s indictments that Trump pressured to happen is the latest sign the “wheels have come off” the president’s bandwagon.

“The wheels have come off Donald Trump’s retribution campaign, at least temporarily,” Wallace said. “And this time, Donald Trump has only himself to blame.”

She added: “In other words, Donald Trump’s own insistence to rush to prosecute Comey and Tish James turned out to be his prosecutor’s undoing.”

Both the former FBI director and New York Attorney General celebrated the dismissal of their cases on Monday. Comey posted a video to his Instagram excited about the news, but said he believed he would be pursued by Trump in the future.

“A message has to be sent that the president of the United States cannot use the Department of Justice to target his political enemies,” Comey said. “I don’t care what your politics are, you have to see that as fundamentally un-American and a threat to the rule of law that keeps all of us free.”

He added: “I know that Donald Trump will probably come after me again, and my attitude is going to be the same. I’m innocent, I am not afraid, and I believe in an independent federal judiciary. A gift from out founders that protects us from a would-be tyrant.”

Comey was indicted on one count for giving a false statement and on one count of obstruction of justice. Both charges were related to his September 2020 testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Comey was the first senior government official, who investigated Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign over possible ties to Russia, to face federal charges.

James also commented on the dismissal of her indictment saying, “I am heartened by today’s victory.” She also added that she remains “fearless in the face of these baseless charges,” potentially signaling she also expects the Trump administration to target her once again.

Watch the full “Deadline: White House” segment with Wallace in the video below: