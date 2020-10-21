Niecy Nash Daytime Talk Show in the Works at CBS TV Distribution

Comedian and actress Niecy Nash, the star of comedy hits like “Reno 911” and “Claws,” is poised to become the latest star to launch her own daytime talk show.

According to an individual familiar with the situation, CBS Television Distribution is preparing to shoot a pilot presentation for the show with James Corden’s Fulwell73. Should the show move forward, it would join a roster which includes the recently launched “Drew Barrymore Show” and stalwarts “Judge Judy” and “Dr. Phil.”

CBS TV Distribution declined to comment on their development slate.

Daytime talk shows have been experiencing something of a boom in recent years with new successes like NBCUniversal’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and ABC’s “Tamron Hall.” Clarkson’s show debuted last year as the most-successful new talk show in nearly a decade.

When the CBS-produced “The Drew Barrymore Show” hit the air last month, it did so to respectable ratings, growing on its lead-ins and driving triple-digit growth in a number of major markets.

For Nash, the new project adds to an already busy schedule, following a series of buzzy TV projects including Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever,” FX’s “Mrs. America” and last year’s “When They See Us,” for which she earned a lead actress nomination at the 2019 Emmys.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news of Nash’s show.