Niecy Nash to Host ‘Don’t Forget the Lyrics’ Revival at Fox

Niecy Nash will host a revival of the game show “Don’t Forget the Lyrics” at Fox next season, the network announced Wednesday.

The game show, which originally ran on Fox for two seasons between 2007 and 2009, challenges contestants to recall the lyrics to 10 songs from a variety of genres, eras and musical artists for a $1 million prize. The revival will debut on the network during the 2021-22 TV season.

The new role keeps Nash in the fold at Fox, where she recently guest-hosted the first few episodes of “The Masked Singer” Season 5 after regular host Nick Cannon tested positive for COVID-19.

The original iteration of “Don’t Forget the Lyrics” was hosted by Wayne Brady and later by Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath. It was created by Jeff Apploff, who also produces “Beat Shazam,” “Mental Samurai” and “Game of Talents” at Fox. The revival is produced by Apploff Entertainment and Bunim/Murray Productions. Apploff, Rupert Dobson and Nash serve as executive producers.

“Whether it’s tapping a toe to keep rhythm, humming a melody or outright singing along, music is one thing that is universally appealing. ‘Don’t Forget the Lyrics’ wraps everything about why people love, enjoy and treasure music into one big, fun, high-energy and high-stakes show,” Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at FOX Entertainment, said. “Niecy Nash is one of the most talented, beloved and spirited people in the business. She’s been a dear friend to FOX for many years, most recently on THE MASKED SINGER, and we are so happy to keep her on our air next season with ‘Don’t Forget the Lyrics.'”

“I’m so excited to be part of the DFTL family,” Nash added. “I love music and I’m happy to be involved in a show that gives people an opportunity to win life-changing amounts of money.”

“‘Don’t Forget the Lyrics’ has been my baby ever since it originally premiered in 2007,” Apploff, show creator and executive producer, said. “Not only was it a hit on FOX, but we also sold the show in over 20 countries around the world. The time is perfect to make it even bigger and better! We are so thankful to bring back this amazingly fun and entertaining show with the incredible Niecy Nash at the helm.”