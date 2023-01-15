Wendie Malick, Melissa Villaseñor, Johnny Weir to Guest Star on ‘Night Court’ Season One 

Wendie Malick, Melissa Villaseñor, comedian Pete Holmes and skaters Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski are among the lengthy list of guest stars who will appear on Season 1 of “Night Court.”

“Night Court” is back in session for a reboot of the comedy series that first aired in 1984 for nine seasons. In this new take on the series, John Larroquette reprises his role as narcissistic prosecutor Dan Fielding, with Melissa Rauch (“The Big Bang Theory”) playing optimistic judge Abby Stone, the daughter of the late Judge Harry Stone (Harry Anderson).

“We’re obviously huge fans of the original, and it’s an incredible privilege to get to work in this world and tell stories with these characters,” the series’ executive producer, Dan Rubin, said. “But it’s also a challenge to keep this show its own thing and have it stand on its own two feet.”

The reboot is set to have some fresh faces including, Neil (Kapil Talwalkar), Donna Gurgs (Lacretta) and Olivia (India de Beaufort). In addition, among the many guests that will appear throughout the season are Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Wendi Malick, Johnny Weir, Gary Anthony Williams, Lyric Lewis, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir and Tara Lipinski.

The half-hour, multi-cam comedy has been in the works at NBC since December 2020 and is based on the original series created by Reinhold Weege. This time around, the show follows Abby Stone, who is following in her late father Larry Stone’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (John Larroquette).

The series premiers Jan. 17.