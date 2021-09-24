‘Night Court’ Sequel Starring John Larroquette, Melissa Rauch Ordered to Series at NBC

NBC has ordered a sequel to its classic comedy “Night Court” starring Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette, who is reprising his role from the original, to series, TheWrap has learned.

Here’s the official logline for the new half-hour, multi-cam show “Night Court,” which has been in the works at NBC since December 2020 and is based on the original “Night Court” series created by Reinhold Weege: Unapologetically optimistic judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch), the daughter of the late Harry Stone, follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (John Larroquette).

The “Night Court” pilot, which was ordered in May 2021 by NBC, is written by Dan Rubin and directed by Pamela Fryman. Executive producers on the series include Rubin, Fryman, and Melissa Rauch and her husband, Winston Rauch, for After January Productions. Larroquette is a producer.

The “Night Court” sequel hails from Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and After January Productions.

The original “Night Court,” created by Reinhold Weege, aired for nine seasons on NBC from 1984-1992. Set during the night shift at a Manhattan municipal court, the series centered on Harry Anderson’s young, unorthodox judge Harry Stone. Anderson and Larroquette starred alongside Gail Strickland, Paula Kelly, Ellen Foley, Markie Post, Richard Moll, Selma Diamond, Florence Halop, Marsha Warfield, Karen Austin and Charles Robinson.

Larroquette won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor four years in a row for his role as Fielding from 1984-1988. “Night Court” won seven Emmys overall throughout its run.

“My intention was purely to be behind the camera on this project, but my plans quickly changed after falling in love with the incredible script from the brilliant mind of Dan Rubin,” Rauch said in a statement when the pilot was ordered in May. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to join forces with Dan, the immense talent that is John Larroquette, and the two powerhouse institutions of comedy that are NBC and Warner Bros. to bring Night Court back to television.”