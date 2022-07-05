We've Got Hollywood Covered
‘Night Sky’ Canceled After One Season on Amazon Prime

”Night Sky“ stars Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons as a couple with a cosmic secret in their backyard

Night Sky will not be getting a second season on Amazon Prime. The show, starring Oscar winners Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons has been cancelled just over a month after the show’s launch on the streaming service, TheWrap has learned.

Created by Holden Miller, “Night Sky” followed Irene (Spacek) and Franklin York (Simmons), a couple who learned years ago that a “chamber buried in their backyard” somehow leads “to a strange, deserted planet. They’ve carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man enters their lives, the Yorks’ quiet existence is quickly upended … and the mystifying chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined,” per Prime Video’s logline.

The co-production between Amazon Studios and Legendary Television premiered May 20 to mostly positive reviews. The show also starred Kiah McKirnan, Julieta Zylberberg, Rocío Hernández and Adam Bartley. Miller co-executive produced the show with Daniel C. Connolly, who served as showrunner and executive producer.

Deadline first reported the news.

