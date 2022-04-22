Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons are hiding a secret room with an astrological portal in the trailer for Prime Video’s upcoming “Night Sky” series. And Season 1 appears to be bringing them a visitor from another world.

The Amazon show follows Irene (Spacek) and Franklin York (Simmons), a couple who learned years ago a “chamber buried in their backyard” somehow leads “to a strange, deserted planet. They’ve carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man enters their lives, the Yorks’ quiet existence is quickly upended … and the mystifying chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined,” per Prime Video’s logline.

Alongside Spacek and Simmons, “Night Sky” stars Chai Hansen (“The Newsreader”), Kiah McKirnan (“Mare of Easttown”), Julieta Zylberberg (“The Invisible Look”), Rocío Hernández (“La caída”) and Adam Bartley (“Longmire”).

The series is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Legendary Television.

Holden Miller is the writer and co-executive producer. Daniel C. Connolly is showrunner and executive producer. Mosaic’s Jimmy Miller and Sam Hansen are executive producers along with Philip Martin (“The Crown”).

Season 1 premieres Friday, May 20 on Prime Video. All eight episodes will be available upon premiere.

Prime Video also dropped the key art for the upcoming series on Friday, which comes on the heels of another sci-fi debut on the streaming service: Josh Brolin’s “Outer Range.”