If you’re looking for new movies and TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video in April, you’ve come to the right place. This month doesn’t bring a ton in terms of new Prime Video originals, but there are a few noteworthy titles. “Outer Range,” premiering April 15, is a new series that’s essentially “Yellowstone” but sci-fi. Josh Brolin plays a rancher fighting for his land in Wyoming who encounters a supernatural twist.

There’s also “A Very British Scandal,” which stars Claire Foy and Paul Bettany and focuses on the divorce of the Duke and Dutchess of Argyll, and the second season of the animated series “Undone” on April 29.

In terms of Prime Video movies, Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton star in the thriller ”All the Old Knives” which is streaming on April 8, and noteworthy library titles being added in April include “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” “Dick Tracy,” “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” and “A League of Their Own.”

Check out the full list of what’s new on Amazon Prime Video in April 2022 below.

April 1

Cast Away (2000)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Con Air (1997)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Bringing Down the House (2003)

Unbreakable (2000)

Date Night (2010)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Good Morning, Vietnam (1987)

The Watch (2012)

Rushmore (1999)

Armageddon (1998)

The Hot Chick (2002)

Signs (2002)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Garden State (2004)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

The Recruit (2003)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

The Color of Money (1986)

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Knowing (2009)

The Spy Next Door (2021)

The Bank Job (2008)

Steve Jobs: The Man In the Machine (2015)

The Bodyguard (2008)

Deadfall (2013)

Compliance (2012)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior (2005)

Benny and Joon (1993)

Fargo (1996)

Saved! (2004)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2002)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Lions for Lambs (2007)

Carrie (1976)

The Woman in Red (1984)

Raging Bull (1980)

Bull Durham (1988)

Blow Out (1981)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Be Cool (2005)

The Idolmaker (1980)

Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)

Braveheart (1995)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Pineapple Express (2008)

District 9 (2009)

The Outlaws S1 (2022)

Luxe Listings Sydney S2 (2022)

April 7

Laura Pausini – Pleased to Meet You (2022)

April 8

All The Old Knives (2022)

Do, Re & Mi – Birdie Bowl Concert Part 5 (2022)

April 15

Outer Range S1 (2022)

Verdict S1 (2022)

April 22

A Very British Scandal S2 (2022)

April 28

Bang Bang Baby S1 (2022)

April 29

Undone (2022)

I Love America (2022)