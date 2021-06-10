Nikki Glaser to Host Reality Dating Series ‘FBoy Island’ at HBO Max

Comedian and actress Nikki Glaser is set to host a 10-episode reality dating series called “FBoy Island” at HBO Max, the streaming service said Thursday.

From producers of “The Bachelor” franchise, HBO Max’s “12 Dates of Christmas” and Netflix’s “Love Is Blind,” “FBoy Island” follows three women who move to a tropical island where they’re joined by 24 men — 12 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love and 12 self-proclaimed “FBoys” — there to compete for cold, hard cash, per HBO Max’s description. The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all will be revealed — who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy and who the women ultimately choose. “FBoy Island” is a social experiment that asks the age-old question: Can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last?

The show, which was filmed earlier this year in Cayman Islands, is set to debut this summer on HBO Max.

“This is an incredibly entertaining dating show full of twists and turns that will leave the audience constantly guessing,” Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president of non-fiction and live-action family at HBO Max, said.

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, added: “We are especially excited for viewers to watch these strong women, guided by the hilarious Nikki Glaser, team together and empower each other to say ‘F-Boy, F-Bye.'”

“When I first got the call to be a part of a reality dating show called ‘FBoy Island,’ I said yes immediately,” Glaser said. “Then I realized they weren’t asking me to be one of the girls looking for love. That is not a joke; it was embarrassing. But as a massive fan of this genre, hosting this show was a true dream. I look forward to hosting for the next 43 seasons. I knew going into it that a show created and produced by the people behind my two favorite shows (‘The Bachelor’ & ‘Love Is Blind’) was going to be insanely good, but this one exceeded my expectations. I already know what happens and I can’t wait to watch it every week.”

Created by Elan Gale of “The Bachelor” franchise, “FBoy Island” is executive produced by Gale for TheYearOfElan Productions, along with showrunner Sam Dean (“Love Is Blind”), Jason Goldberg for STXalternative, Ben Bitonti and Glaser.

“FBoy Island” is produced by STXalternative.

Glaser is represented by UTA, Brillstein and attorney Lev Ginsburg.

