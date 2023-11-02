Nikki Haley Calls for Term Limits on ‘The Daily Show’: ‘The Senate is the Most Privileged Nursing Home in the Country’ (Video)

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley voiced strong support for U.S. Senate term limits on “The Daily Show” Wednesday. While speaking with guest host Charlamagne Tha God, she said there are two reasons why.

“One is, you know, I told you I think the Senate is the most privileged nursing home in the country,” Haley explained. “They stay too long, they get used to the power.”

Haley’s second reason is, “I think we have a lot of people in D.C. who have literally lost what the American people want, and I think that we need to start having that again.”

The pair’s conversation wasn’t limited to term limits. Haley also emphasized the importance of appealing to younger voters. As she put it, “I think that the younger generation’s going to be the group that saves us. They actually have a lot of good common sense. We have to start engaging them, we have to start bringing them in.”

Charlamagne praised Haley’s support for youth and took the opportunity to take a jab at her fellow candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy. In August, Ramaswamy decided to rap Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” while at the Iowa State Fair — a move that Haley promised not to replicate.

She said, “Like, no, I will never rap. You don’t want me to rap. I’ve always said, if

you ever see me doing karaoke, you better take me home, ’cause something’s really wrong.”

The conversation turned to South Carolina, where both Charlamagne and Haley are from, and DNC chair and South Carolinian Jaime Harrison. The chair recently described Haley as “dangerous, out of touch and a MAGA extremist governor who was a complete disaster for South Carolina” to which she replied, in true Southern form, “Bless his heart. What I’ll do is I’ll pray for him, how about that?”

As Charlamagne responded, “That is a good South Carolina answer. That means ‘eff him,’ by the way. When you tell somebody you’re going to pray for them in South Carolina…”

“You know what that means,” Haley quipped back.

Watch the interview with Charlamagne and Haley in the video above.