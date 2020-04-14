Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Crime Thriller ‘The Silencing’ Gets Release From Saban Films

Film directed by Robin Pront was a selection in the Midnighters section at canceled SXSW festival

| April 14, 2020 @ 9:30 AM
The Silencing Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Saban Films

Saban Films will release Robin Pront’s crime thriller “The Silencing,” starring “Game of Thrones” actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Annabelle Wallis and Hero Fiennes Tiffin, the distributor announced Tuesday.

Saban Films executive produced “The Silencing,” and the film was meant to premiere as part of the Midnighters program at this year’s canceled SXSW Film Festival.

No release date has been set.

“The Silencing” follows a reformed hunter living in isolation on a wildlife sanctuary who becomes involved in a deadly game of cat and mouse when he and the local Sheriff set out to track a vicious killer who may have kidnapped his daughter years ago.

Pront (“The Ardennes”) directed the film from a debut feature film script by Micah Ranum. Anova Pictures’ Cybill Lui Eppich produced “The Silencing,” and Saban Films, which has been attached with partner XYZ Films since the script stage, executive produced along with XYZ Films’ Aram Tertzakian and Maxime Cottray.

“Nikolaj and Annabelle are fantastic in this thrilling tale that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. While we are deeply saddened that it could not premiere at this year’s SXSW, we are honored to be able to share Robin Pront’s film with our audiences,” Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley said in a statement.

Bill Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films along with Endeavor Content and Nate Bolotin at XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers.

Saban Films’ upcoming slate includes “Friendsgiving” starring Malin Akerman, “Breach” starring Bruce Willis and “Twist” starring Michael Caine.

