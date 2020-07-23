Nina Dobrev has signed on to star in and executive produce a series adaptation of the historical thriller “Woman 99” from Endeavor Content and Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories.

The Greer Macallister novel, published by Sourcebooks Landmark in 2019, follows a young woman whose quest to free her sister from an infamous insane asylum risks her sanity, her safety and her life. It is the second of Macallister’s novels to be optioned for an adaptation. Her debut, “The Magician’s Lie,” was optioned by Jessica Chastain’s production company in 2016.

In addition to Dobrev and Papandrea, Made Up Stories’ Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver will also serve as executive producers and Janice Park will serve as a producer. Macallister will serve as a consulting producer.

“Bringing Woman 99 to life with Bruna, Casey, Janice and Endeavor Content has been a dream come true,” Nina Dobrev said in a statement. “It’s so important to tell women’s stories written by women with women for women. Unfortunately, history continues to repeat itself, and Woman 99 explores themes of mental illness, societal inequality, and injustice that make this cautionary tale feel hauntingly relevant even centuries after the story takes place.”

“Greer’s gripping novel has so many elements that I love including a courageous heroine, the mighty bond of sisters and the power of perseverance, all set against a heartbreaking backdrop exploring the historical treatment of women cast off from society,” said Papandrea.

Macallister added, “From our very first conversation about bringing Woman 99 to the screen, I’ve been blown away by Nina’s enthusiasm, insight and passion for this story. And the woman-led, inclusive approach of Made Up Stories makes Bruna’s team the ideal match to bring the inconvenient women of Goldengrove Asylum to life. I couldn’t be more honored.”