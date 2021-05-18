Selena Gomez’s ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Set Premiere Dates at Hulu (Videos)

Hulu has set the premiere dates for its Nicole Kidman-led limited series “Nine Perfect Strangers” and the Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez comedy, “Only Murders in the Building,” which will both begin rolling out weekly this August.

“Nine Perfect Strangers” is up first, premiering Aug. 18, with episodes rolling out weekly after the initial launch.

Based on The New York Times bestselling book by author Liane Moriarty, “Nine Perfect Strangers” takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

“Nine Perfect Strangers” stars Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone and Manny Jacinto.

The limited series comes from David E. Kelley, Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Kidman’s Blossom Films, and Endeavor Content. Jonathan Levine directs all eight episodes of the series and serves as executive producer alongside Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Jodi Matterson for Made Up Stories, Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Moriarty, Kelley, John Henry Butterworth, Molly Allen, Samantha Strauss and Melissa McCarthy.

The series is co-written by Kelley, John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss, and co-showrun by David E. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth.

Watch the teaser for “Nine Perfect Strangers” here:

Described as a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages, “Only Murders in the Building” will debut Aug. 31.

“Only Murders in the Building” follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

Along with Martin, Short and Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building” stars Aaron Dominguez and Amy Ryan.

The show hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Looking”). Martin and Hoffman will executive produce along with Short, Gomez, Jamie Babbitt, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

Check out the teaser for the series below: