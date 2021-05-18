ABC Fall Schedule 2021: ‘Queens’ to Air After ‘The Bachelorette,’ ‘Black-ish’ Moved to Midseason

ABC unveiled its fall schedule for the 2021-22 TV season on Tuesday, adding the hip-hop drama “Queens” and Lee Daniels’ “Wonder Years” reboot to the line-up.

“Queens” will air Tuesdays after one of the two consecutive seasons of “The Bachelorette” lined up for this year, in the spot David E. Kelley’s “Big Sky” occupied last year. “Big Sky” will move to Thursdays at 10 p.m. after “Grey’s Anatomy.”

“The Wonder Years” will join the network’s Wednesday night comedy block, airing at 8:30 p.m. after “The Goldbergs.”

“Black-ish,” which is heading into its final season at the network, is being held for midseason, when it will be joined by ABC’s other new pickups “Women of the Movement,” “Maggie” and “Abbott Elementary.” “American Idol” will also return as a midseason replacement.

“We are proud to continue to deliver highly entertaining, culturally relevant and powerful stories that further drive our momentum as the No. 1 entertainment network,” said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “We’ve also made it a priority to be intentionally inclusive across all of our content, and we’re excited to introduce our audience to the rich new characters, bold stories and strong ensemble casts featured in our upcoming programming slate.”

See the full schedule below:

MONDAY

8:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars”

10:00 p.m. “The Good Doctor”

TUESDAY

8:00 p.m. “The Bachelorette”

10:00 p.m. “Queens”

WEDNESDAY

8:00 p.m. “The Goldbergs”

8:30 p.m. “The Wonder Years”

9:00 p.m. “The Conners”

9:30 p.m. “Home Economics” (new time)

10:00 p.m. “A Million Little Things”

THURSDAY

8:00 p.m. “Station 19”

9:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy”

10:00 p.m. “Big Sky” (new day)

FRIDAY

8:00 p.m. “Shark Tank”

9:00 p.m. “20/20” (two hours)

SATURDAY

8:00 p.m. “Saturday Night Football”

SUNDAY

7:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8:00 p.m. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (new day)

9:00 p.m. “Supermarket Sweep” (new time)

10:00 p.m. “The Rookie”