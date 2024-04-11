Live-Action ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin’ Adaptation in the Works at Paramount

As part of its CinemaCon presentation, Paramount announced it has greenlit a live-action adaptation of the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” comic book miniseries “The Last Ronin,” with former DC Films president Walter Hamada producing.

Based on a story from “TMNT” creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, and co-written by Eastman with Tom Waltz, “The Last Ronin” is one of the most acclaimed and darkest “Ninja Turtles” comic book stories ever told. Set in a distant future where the grandson of the Shredder rules New York with an iron fist, Michaelangelo is the last surviving Ninja Turtle after his brothers and Master Splinter were killed.

No longer the party-loving turtle he once was, Michaelangelo reunites with his last surviving, estranged friend, April O’Neil. Together with April’s daughter, Casey Marie, Michaelangelo takes it upon himself to defeat the Shredder’s descendant, even if it costs him his life.

Tyler Burton Smith, who wrote the 2019 “Child’s Play” reboot, will pen the screenplay. Hamada, who signed a first-look deal with Paramount after his departure from DC Films, will produce through his 18hz banner.

“The Last Ronin” will be developed apart from the sequel to the animated film “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” which is set for release in October 2026.

