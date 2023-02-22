Nipsey Hussle Killer Sentenced to 60 Years to Life in Prison

Eric Holder Jr., the man convicted of killing Nipsey Hussle in 2019, has been sentenced to 60 years to life in prison.

Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke II handed down the sentence, per The AP. In 2019, Holder was found guilty of the first-degree murder of the 33-year-old Grammy nominated rapper, whose legal name is Ermias Asghedom.

“I am very mindful of what was presented as to Mr. Holder’s mental health,” Jacke said. “I am also mindful of the devastation caused to the victims and their families. I believe this sentence balances the two.”

The delay in sentencing came from defense attorney Aaron Jansen’s argument for Holder’s conviction to be reduced to manslaughter or second-degree murder, but Jacke rejected the argument in December. Holder underwent a monthlong trial in the summer of 2022.

In addition to his conviction for gunning down the hip-hop artist outside The Marathon — the clothing store he founded — in the South Los Angeles neighborhood where both men grew up, Holder was also convicted in July of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and two counts of assault with a firearm for gunfire that hit two other survivors of his assault at the scene.

Holder was not eligible for the death penalty. His sentence, which was anticipated, came after Jacke heard one of Hussle’s friends testify and listened to a letter from Holder’s father.

Hussle and Holder grew up knowing each other in South Los Angeles; both aspired to be rappers. Holder never rose to the same level of fame as Hussle.

In November 2022, LeBron James’ SpringHill Company and Marathon Films announced an untitled docuseries that will chart the career, life and social impact of Hussle, who was also known as “Neighborhood Nip.” It will include archival footage and interviews with over 50 collaborators including Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Diddy and Nispey’s partner Lauren London.