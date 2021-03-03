‘No Activity’ Trailer: Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows Get Animated for Season 4 (Video)

Paramount+ released the first trailer for “No Activity” Season 4 on Wednesday, sharing the first look at the animated versions of Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows.

As previously reported, the comedy is switching up formats and going entirely animated this season. In addition to Brammall and Meadows, the new season will also see Joe Keery, Sunita Mani, Jason Mantzoukas, Bob Odenkirk and Amy Sedaris return as animated version of their existing characters, alongside new guest stars Louie Anderson, Kevin Bacon, Jillian Bell, D’Arcy Carden, Rob Delaney, Elle Fanning, Will Forte, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Udo Kier, Lamorne Morris, Oscar Nuñez, Hannah Simone, June Squibb and Samara Weaving.

The new season will premiere on Thursday, April 8, with new episodes rolling out weekly thereafter.

In Season 4, Patrick Brammall’s Special Agent Nick Cullen realizes his dream of joining the FBI, but he will soon discover that being an FBI agent isn’t that special after all. After being assigned to a seemingly dull observation detail, he finds a potential career case in the form of an emerging cult. A large scale operation soon takes aim at the cult but it’s unclear which side will break first. Despite the promotion, Cullen’s path continues to cross with former partner Judd Toldbeck’s (Tim Meadows), who adjusts to life with a new partner of his own.

The series is co-developed and executive produced by Brammall and Trent O’Donnell, alongside executive producers Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Joe Farrell, Mike Farah, Joe Hardesty and Jason Burrows. Nina Pedrad, Steve Toltz, and Becca Kinskey serve as co-executive producers.

O’Donnell will continue to direct all episodes, with Flight School Studio serving as the animation studio for the upcoming season.