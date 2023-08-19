No Change After WGA-AMPTP Friday Meeting, Contract Talks to Continue

Representatives for the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers met Friday as renewed daily talks on a new contract continue.

So far, a breakthrough that could convince WGA to end its strike has yet to materialize and negotiations are moving very slowly, according to individuals with knowledge of the talks. But talks are set to continue next week, as confirmed by a brief memo sent by the WGA to members.

“Thank you for the many messages of support and solidarity as we talk with the AMPTP. As always, be skeptical of rumors from third parties, knowing that the Guild will communicate when we think there is something of significance to report,” the memo read.

WGA and AMPTP, the group representing studios in contract negotiations with guilds, returned this month to negotiations just as the writers’ strike was approaching its 100th day. They first met on Aug. 4 to discuss whether resuming talks was even possible, and after meeting again on Aug. 11 to discuss AMPTP’s latest counterproposal have been in daily talks starting this past Tuesday and continuing through the week.

In addition, three individuals with knowledge of the talks told TheWrap Thursday studio bosses are more regularly talking to one another about the progress of negotiations, with top executives from the AMPTP studios meeting on Friday to discuss next steps.

Studios are under increased pressure to find a way to end the strike, which has lasted for 108 days, grinding business in Hollywood virtually to a halt. But to do so, the most disputed issues leading to the strike will need to be resolved.

WGA is seeking a guarantee that so-called “AI” software won’t be used to replace human labor. The guild also wants to address a crisis of employment in Hollywood, particularly for newer writers, that members describe as a “gig economy.” To that end, it is seeking to codify the traditional writers room in the contract, a move it hopes will ensure upward mobility for new writers.

WGA, seeking to reverse downward pressure on compensation in the streaming era, also wants access to viewership data that streamers currently keep secret and for that data to be applied to how residuals are calculated.

Studios have so far resisted writing room staff minimums, citing shows like Mike White’s “The White Lotus” and Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone,” which are written solely by their creators, as examples of why that system would be too rigid.

Studio insiders told TheWrap there is now an overt effort within AMPTP to put a lid on the blow-by-blow press leaks regarding details of the proposals being discussed; these leaks have been a particular point of contention for WGA, whose members have largely adhered to the media blackout both groups agreed to.

