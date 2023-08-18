WGA and SAG-AFTRA Cancel Monday Strike Pickets Ahead of Tropical Storm Hitting Los Angeles

Both the writers’ and actors’ unions have canceled their Monday pickets due to anticipated heavy rain and potential flooding expected as Hurricane Hilary moves into Southern California.

Hilary is expected to be downgraded to a tropical storm by the time it hits the Los Angeles area, according to the National Weather Service, but could still dump a significant amount of water on the area.

“For the safety of our members, picketing at ALL STUDIO locations will be suspended on Monday, August 21 due to Hurricane Hilary and anticipated heavy rain, wind and possible flooding,” SAG-AFTRA told members in a statement posted to the guild’s website.

Its is own note, the Writers Guild said, “In an abundance of caution, picketing on Monday, August 21 is cancelled due to the forecasted tropical storm.”

All of Los Angeles County is under a tropical storm watch, as well as portions of Ventura County, according to the National Weather Service. Tropical storm conditions are possible by late Sunday in parts of Southern California, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“Flash flooding will be possible across the whole region, with rare and dangerous flooding possible across the mountains and deserts,” a National Weather Service statement on the hurricane reads.

The area will also potentially see “strong, tropical-storm-force winds” that could be hazardous. The weather service is warning locals to “prepare for life-threatening rainfall flooding.”

A multi-union picket at Disney is still scheduled for Tuesday, including not just SAG-AFTRA and the WGA but also the AFL-CIO as part of a National Day of Solidarity.



“Come rally with us at the SAG-AFTRA, WGA and AFL-CIO National Day of Solidarity at Disney on Tuesday, August 22,” the union writes. They also note that picketing will be canceled at Warner Bros. on that day.

Other pickets by both unions are still scheduled to take place Tuesday.

Possible storm impact also includes “Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous,” according to the National Weather Service.

Los Angeles was last hit by a tropical storm in 1939, an event that caused more than $43 million in damages (adjusted for inflation) and killed more than 100 people.

For all of TheWrap’s WGA strike coverage, click here.