‘No Other Land’ Filmmakers to Self-Release Film on Digital After Rejecting Mubi Deal Over Sequoia Ties

“No Other Land” filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Basel Adra — one half of a directorial team of four — announced Friday that they would be independently releasing their Oscar-winning documentary on online platforms. This news comes after the pair rejected a distribution deal from Mubi due to the company’s investor Sequoia Capital, which has ties to the Israeli military.

Abraham and Adra said Mubi was the only streamer interested in sharing their film, despite its Best Documentary Feature win in 2025.

“We’re bringing our film to you completely independently, without a distributor, so that 100% of proceeds can go directly to the Masafer Yatta community,” the duo said in an Instagram announcement. Masafer Yatta is the occupied West Bank community centered on in the documentary.

Adra and Abraham underscored that proceeds from the film’s digital distribution would go toward the Masafer Yatta community — particularly, “to help with the water system, with the education system, with the electricity system, to help my community continue to exist in the face of the occupation and to stay steadfast,” Adra said. You can watch the full statement below.

“No Other Land” was directed by Adra and Abraham, as well as Rachel Szor and Hamdan Ballal. Abraham and Szor are Israeli citizens, while Adra and Ballal are Palestinian citizens. The film, created by journalists and activists, follows the effect of the Israel-Palestine conflict on Masafer Yatta, as residents are forcefully displaced from their homes after the land is declared an Israeli firing zone.

Mubi, a streaming service and film production/distribution company, has recently come under fire for their $100 million investment from Sequoia Capital, which has connections to the Israeli defense technology startup Kela.

“We condemn all acts that harm innocent civilians and reaffirm the right of all people to live in peace and safety,” Mubi CEO Efe Cakarel said at the time. “The immense suffering, displacement and starvation of the Palestinian people is a humanitarian catastrophe that must end. We stand firmly against war and tyranny in all forms, and in support of the dignity and freedom of all people.”

“No Other Land” will be available to rent or own digitally starting Oct. 20. You can pre-order now on Apple TV.