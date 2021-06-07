In his new film “No Sudden Move,” Don Cheadle plays a gangster set up by his employer and roped into a larger scheme — but he’s not going to just go along for the ride.

“Think you’re the only one who can make a move? I can make a move too,” Cheadle says in the trailer. “I’ma get what’s mine.”

Steven Soderbergh directs “No Sudden Move,” which is set in 1954 Detroit and grapples with the rapidly changing racial politics of the time. Cheadle plays a small-time criminal hired to steal what his gang thinks is a simple document. But when their plan goes horribly wrong, they’re forced to search for who hired them and for what ultimate purpose.

As with most Soderbergh movies, he’s assembled an impressive cast for “No Sudden Move,” including Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Craig muMs Grant, Julia Fox and Frankie Shaw, with Ray Liotta and Bill Duke.

Soderbergh directed the film from a screenplay by Ed Solomon and produced by Casey Silver, both of whom he collaborated with on his HBO series “Mosaic.” Julie M. Anderson executive produced.

“No Sudden Move” will make its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival as the fest’s centerpiece movie on June 18, and it will be released as an HBO Max exclusive starting on July 1. Check out the trailer here and above.