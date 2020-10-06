No, the White House Isn’t Selling ‘Trump Defeats COVID’ Coins

Social media lit up with posts about the White House gift shop’s offerings after President Donald Trump left Walter Reed Medical Center Monday. The gift shop started advertising “President Donald J. Trump Defeats COVID” coins over the weekend.
The gift shop, however, is not affiliated with the White House.
The “historic moments in history” coin is available only through the gift shop, which PolitiFact points out is under the operation of a private company.
In spite of that, posts on social media have inaccurately accused the administration of profiting from Trump’s diagnosis with the virus that has killed over 200,000 Americans.
“I think this whole thing is a scam,” wrote one Twitter user Sunday. “How did they know he was going to recover? And just when did they mint this celebratory coin?”
Others just used laughing emojis to convey their thoughts about “Trump” selling the coins.
“I am pleased to announce the pre-release of the final commemorative art coin in the Historic Moments in History Series, a new commemorative that vividly shows President Trump’s historic presidential candidacy win, itself, from his descent on the elevator in Trump Tower, against a veritable army of superb Republican presidential candidates confluent with taunts, jeers, sneers by Media naysayers–to present day with design motifs of President Trump’s ascendance over and personal defeat of the deadly COVID pandemic virus,” wrote designer and creator Anthony Giannini, CEO of the USAF-R, on the gift shop’s website.
The coins are available for pre-order and cost $100.
12 Trump Tweets About the Coronavirus That Are Super Awkward Right Now (Photos)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, which makes looking back on some of his tweets over the past 10 months pretty... ironic.
Getty Images
On Jan. 24, the president was sure "it will all work out well." He even personally thanked China's President Xi.
Twitter
On March 18, he assured us that he "always treated the Chinese Virus very seriously."
Twitter
On May 24, he said mail-in ballots would create a "rigged election... Trying to use Covid for this Scam!"
Twitter
On May 25, he claimied "great reviews" on his handling of COVID-19, "sometimes referred to as the China Virus."
Twitter
Here's a gem from May 28: "All over the World the CoronaVirus, a very bad 'gift' from China, marches on. Not good!"
Twitter
On June 15, he complained that the "Far Left Fake News Media" is trying to "Covid Shame us on our big Rallies." This topic came up again few months later, at the first presidential debate, when Trump bragged that there has been "no negative effect" from his 35,000-40,000 person, largely-maskless, mid-pandemic outdoor rallies.
Twitter
Months before the U.S. deaths surpassed 200,000, Trump tweeted on June 25, "Coronavirus deaths are way down. Mortality rate is one of the lowest in the World."
Twitter
On July 5, Trump was still blaming the rise in COVID-19 cases to "massive testing" and that death numbers are down "low and steady," whatever that means.
Twitter
On July 6, Trump lamented that the "Lamestream Fake News Media REFUSE to say that China Virus deaths are down 39%." In September, the country reached 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus.
Twitter
Eight days after wearing a mask in public for the first time, he declared that "many people say that it is very Patriotic" to wear a mask on July 20.
Twitter
This one is particularly ironic. On Sept. 3, Trump criticized "Sleepy Joe Hiden'" for sitting back "in his basement and criticizes every move we make on the China Virus. DOING GREAT JOB!"
Twitter
On Sept. 18, Trump bragged that he had done "an incredible job" with the "China virus" than Biden did with the Swine flu pandemic in 2009.
Twitter
1 of 13
The President and first lady tested positive for the virus Friday
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, which makes looking back on some of his tweets over the past 10 months pretty... ironic.