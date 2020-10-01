Billie Eilish has released a new music video for her single “No Time to Die,” the theme song for the upcoming 25th James Bond film, and the video teases some new footage of Daniel Craig and other stars.

“No Time to Die” the movie is still slated for release on Nov. 20, and though the movie was pushed back from its April release due to the pandemic, interest has been kept high in part because of Eilish’s track, an elegant, ghostly ballad sung in Eilish’s whisper-quiet tone.

The video shows Eilish standing alone at an old fashioned microphone in all black and white, and other silhouettes and sequences from the movie play along with the video (we’ll still be anticipating the official animated title sequence once the actual film comes out), including shots of Christoph Waltz’s Blofeld, as well as Ana de Armas and Lea Seydoux kicking some butt.

Eilish recently announced that she will be the subject of a documentary film called “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” that will premiere on Apple TV+ in February 2021. Earlier this year she won five Grammys including Album of the Year for her debut record, and she also performed a cover of The Beatles’ “Yesterday” at the Oscars.

“No Time to Die” is Daniel Craig’s final turn as 007, and the film also stars recently minted Oscar winner Rami Malek as the villain. Cary Joji Fukunaga directs the film that’s still slated for release in November unless the pandemic continues to have its way.

Watch the video for “No Time to Die” above.