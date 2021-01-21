Go Pro Today

‘No Time to Die’ Delayed Again to October

James Bond film was supposed to hit theaters on April 2

| January 21, 2021 @ 4:51 PM Last Updated: January 21, 2021 @ 5:08 PM
No Time To Die Daniel Craig James Bond

MGM

“No Time to Die” has been delayed again from April 2 to Oct. 8, MGM announced on Thursday.

The 25th James Bond film was originally scheduled for release in April 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was then postponed to November, but in October, the film was delayed one more time to April 2.

“No Time To Die” is star Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as 007. It’s directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and co-stars Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes. Additional cast members include Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik and Billy Magnussen.

“No Time to Die” will see 007 get pulled out of the retirement he was starting to enjoy at the end of “Spectre” thanks to a visit from his CIA friend Felix Leiter (Wright). Felix needs help locating a missing scientist, and when it is revealed that this scientist is kidnapped, Bond is once again sent on a deadly mission that brings him face to face with a masked new foe named Safin (Malek).

The screenplay for “No Time to Die” was written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge from a story by Purvis, Wade and Fukunaga. Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli are producers on the film.

Currently also slated for Oct. 8 is “Morbius,” starring Jared Leto.” The Untitled Addams Family Sequel was supposed to hit theaters on Oct. 8 but will now open a week prior to make room for “No Time to Die.”

