‘No Time to Die’ Still Set for October Release in US and UK Even as Australia Opening Pushed to November

“No Time to Die” has been bumped from its Sept 30. release date in Australia to Nov. 11, although it is still set to hit theaters in the U.S. and UK in October, according to an individual with knowledge.

The new date reflects changes specific to the Australian marketplace impacted by COVID. With more than 60% of the Australian marketplace currently in a state of lockdown and a government mandate the lockdown remain in place until 70% of the population is vaccinated, the earliest estimate to reach that goal is the end of October. Businesses will be allowed to function normally at 80% vaccination rate, which is targeted for mid-November.

“No Time to Die” is star Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as 007. It’s directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and co-stars Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes. Additional cast members include Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik and Billy Magnussen.

“No Time to Die” will see 007 get pulled out of the retirement he was starting to enjoy at the end of “Spectre” thanks to a visit from his CIA friend Felix Leiter (Wright). Felix needs help locating a missing scientist, and when it is revealed that this scientist is kidnapped, Bond is once again sent on a deadly mission that brings him face to face with a masked new foe named Safin (Malek).

The screenplay for “No Time to Die” was written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge from a story by Purvis, Wade and Fukunaga. Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli are producers on the film.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.