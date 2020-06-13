‘No Time to Die’ Theatrical Release Moved Up by 5 Days in the U.S.

25th James Bond film, originally set for April, was delayed to November due to the COVID-19 pandemic

June 13, 2020
No Time To Die Daniel Craig James Bond

MGM

Good news, James Bond fans: “No Time To Die” will hit theaters five days earlier than expected. The 25th Bond movie has been rescheduled — again — to Nov. 20, 2020, after the previous Nov. 25 release date was announced back in March.

The studio announced the new release date on Twitter Saturday morning.

Originally scheduled for April 10, the film’s release was postponed to Nov. 25 in the U.S. and Nov. 12 in the UK in response to the worldwide shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The film’s new UK release date has not changed.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, “No Time to Die” stars Daniel Craig as James Bond, with co-stars Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Billy Magnussen, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Lashana Lynch and Ben Whishaw.

This film will be Craig’s final performance as James Bond. “No Time to Die” will see 007 get pulled out of the retirement he was starting to enjoy at the end of “Spectre” thanks to a visit from his CIA friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright). Felix needs help locating a missing scientist, and when it is revealed that this scientist is kidnapped, Bond is once again sent on a deadly mission that brings him face to face with a new foe played by Rami Malek.

MGM has already released a number of trailers and done heavy advertising leading up to the film’s release, including a teaser trailer during the Super Bowl. Craig is even supposed to host “Saturday Night Live” this coming weekend in advance of the film. But the coronavirus outbreak has already derailed the China release of films like “Sonic the Hedgehog,” and while the U.S. release date for “Mulan” remains unchanged, the Disney film will open overseas at a later date, but no date has been announced.

Release slates for 2021 and beyond are taking shape as studios look to write off summer 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

