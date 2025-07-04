 Noah Wyle Adorably Blushes in Embarrassment as ‘The Pitt’ Cast Cheers His Walk of Fame Honor

“I’d think, ‘Oh, maybe one day.’ And I guess that day has come,” the “Pitt” actor says

Noah Wyle attends the Max original drama series "The Pitt" FYC Event at Warner Bros. Studios on May 28, 2025 in Burbank, California. (Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Noah Wyle was surprised, in the most adorable fashion, by the cast and crew of “The Pitt” to celebrate his newly announced star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In a video, shared by Warner Bros. TV on X, the actor seemed genuinely shocked as a colleague recounted highlights from his career. At one point, he covered his face with a gloved hand — fittingly, since he was dressed in character as Michael “Robby” Robinavitch on the set of the Max medical drama.

Wyle joked, “we got babies on the clock, we gotta wrap this up fast” before giving an impromptu speech reflecting on achieving the lifelong dream of his.

“I’m so embarrassed,” Wyle said with a laugh and broad smile. “And so, so, so thrilled. I did grow up in Hollywood. I used to walk home every day down Hollywood Boulevard from Gardner Street Elementary School, and I would put my foot over the Beery in Noah Beery Jr.’s name on his star, and I’d think, ‘Oh, maybe one day.’ And I guess that day has come.”

Wyle concluded by saying he was “so thrilled that this is the show that put it over the top.”

 Wyle is perhaps best known best for his role as John Carter on “ER” where he received five Emmy nominations. He’s also had roles in films like “A Few Good Men” and “Donnie Darko.” Wyle “returned to the medical field” in Max’s freshman medical drama “The Pitt.” The actor was among 35 entertainment figures selected to receive a star in 2026 by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Wyle’s story referenced Beery Jr., who died in 1994, and was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960. He gained recognition for his role on the television series “The Rockford Files” and appeared in films including “Inherit the Wind” alongside Spencer Tracy and Gene Kelly.

Actor Keith David speaks at the ceremony honoring John Carpenter with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 03, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
