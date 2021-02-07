‘Nobody’ Teaser: Bob Odenkirk Is a Suburban Dad Who Breaks Bad – Very Bad (Video)

“Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk plays an unassuming suburban dad who breaks bad — very bad — in the new thriller “Nobody” — which Universal teased during the Super Bowl with a 30-second spot.

Odenkirk’s transformation is triggered when two thieves break into his suburban home one night, and he declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake (Gage Munroe), is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca (Connie Nielsen), seems to pull only further away.

Harboring long-simmering rage, he soon pursues a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills as he takes on a villain (Alexey Serebryakov, Amazon’s “McMafia”) to counter his image as a “nobody.”

The film also stars Christopher Lloyd and musician-actor RZA, whose own hidden talents aid Hutch in his quest for vengeance.

Ilya Naishuller (“Hardcore Henry”) directs from a script by Derek Kolstad, the narrative architect of the “John Wick” franchise, and co-stars legendary Emmy winner

The film is produced by Kelly McCormick, David Leitch,Braden Aftergood, Bob Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero. The film is executive produced by Derek Kolstad, Marc S. Fischer and Tobey Maguire.

Universal will open “Nobody” in theaters on April 2.

Watch the teaser above.