Bob Odenkirk’s latest film “Nobody” puts him into full John Wick action hero and badass mode, and in the first look Red Band trailer for the film, he’s not f—ing around.

Odenkirk plays Hutch Mansell in the film directed by “Hardcore Henry’s” Ilya Naishuller and written by “John Wick” scribe Derek Kolstad, and we see him hesitate to defend himself and his family after two thieves break into his home. What looks like a case of cold feet and cowardice turns out to be Odenkirk holding back, as he’s got a secret past as a killer known as “an auditor,” or the last person you would want to deal with.

Now though he’s just trying to air his grievances on all the people who think he’s a pushover and are willing to steal his daughter’s favorite possession.

“I’m going to f— you up,” Odenkirk says to a group of thugs. “Give me the godd— kitty cat bracelet!”

“Nobody” also stars Gage Munroe, Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd and Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA and Russian actor Aleksey Serebryakov, and the trailer is a relentless, over-the-top look that’s what you’d expect from the “John Wick” team.

“Nobody” is produced by Kelly McCormick and David Leitch for their company 87North, as well as Braden Aftergood for his Eighty Two Films and by Bob Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero for Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment. The film is executive produced by Derek Kolstad, Marc S. Fischer, Annie Marter and Tobey Maguire.

“Nobody” will open in theaters from Universal Pictures on February 26. Check out the first trailer for the film here and above.