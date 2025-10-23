‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 2 Cast Guide: Who Joins Kristen Bell and Adam Brody?

“Nobody Wants This” Season 2 is finally here, and the romance between Kristen Bell’s Joanne and Adam Brody’s Noah is back and better than ever.

While Joanne and Noah continue to figure out how to bridge their lives together — and how they’re going to address the issue of conversion to Judaism — they’re joined by a handful of guest stars, including Brody’s real-life partner, Leighton Meester.

In addition to Meester, “Nobody Wants This” Season 2 guest stars include Seth Rogen, Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky, Arian Moayed and Kate Berlant.

Find out who’s who in our complete “Nobody Wants This” Season 2 cast and character guide below.