‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 2 Cast Guide: Who Joins Kristen Bell and Adam Brody?

Leighton Meester, Seth Rogen, Arian Moayed and Kate Berlant guest star in the Netflix romcom

“Nobody Wants This” Season 2 is finally here, and the romance between Kristen Bell’s Joanne and Adam Brody’s Noah is back and better than ever.

While Joanne and Noah continue to figure out how to bridge their lives together — and how they’re going to address the issue of conversion to Judaism — they’re joined by a handful of guest stars, including Brody’s real-life partner, Leighton Meester.

In addition to Meester, “Nobody Wants This” Season 2 guest stars include Seth Rogen, Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky, Arian Moayed and Kate Berlant.

Find out who’s who in our complete “Nobody Wants This” Season 2 cast and character guide below.

Kristen Bell as Joanne

Kristen Bell returns as Joanne, an agnostic sex podcaster who considers converting to Judaism amid her blossoming relationship with hot rabbi Noah.

Bell has starred in “Veronica Mars,” “The Good Place,” “When in Rome,” “The People We Hate at the Wedding,” “Bad Moms,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and “Hit and Run,” among others.

Adam Brody as Noah

Adam Brody stars as Noah, a rabbi whose life is turned upside down when he falls in love with Joanne.

Brody is best known for starring as Seth Cohen in “The O.C.” He can also be seen in “Gilmore Girls,” “Ready or Not,” “Jennifer’s Body,” “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” “American Fiction” and “Single Parents.”

Justine Lupe as Morgan

Justine Lupe as Morgan, Joanne’s sister who developed a tight-knit friendship with Noah’s brother, Sasha.

Lupe can be seen in “Succession,” “Mr. Mercedes,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Non-Essentials” and “Cristela,” among others.

Timothy Simons as Sasha

Timothy Simons stars as Sasha, Noah’s brother, who is married and has kids with Esther, but develops an interesting friendship dynamic with Morgan.

Simons is best known for starring as Jonah Ryan in “Veep,” and can also be seen in “Don’t Worry Darling,” “Candy” and “Station Eleven.”

Jackie Tohn as Esther

Jackie Tohn returns as Esther, Noah’s sister-in-law who is married to and has kids with Sasha. Season 2 sees Esther having a bit of a wake-up call that prompts her to re-evaluate how she’s been living her life.

Tohn played Melanie Rosen in Netflix’s “Glow” and also appeared in “The Good Place,” “Sisters,” “Gen V” and “The Floaters.”

Arian Moayed as Dr. Andy

Arian Moayed guest stars as Dr. Andy, Morgan’s therapist who quickly becomes more than that.

Moayed starred alongside Lupe in “Succession,” and can also be seen in “Inventing Anna,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Fountain of Youth,” “Elsbeth” and “You Hurt My Feelings.”

Leighton Meester as Abby

Leighton Meester guest stars as Abby, Joanne’s middle school nemesis who crosses paths with Joanne as an adult.

Meester is best known for starring as Blair Waldorf in “Gossip Girl,” and can also be seen in “The Roommate,” “Single Parents,” “Country Strong” and “How I Met Your Father,” and more recently “The Buccaneers” and “Good Cop/Bad Cop.”

Seth Rogen as Rabbi Neil, Kate Berlant as Cami

Seth Rogen and Kate Berlant guest star as Rabbi Neil and Cami, respectively, the staff at Noah’s new, more progressive temple.

Rogen is best known for starring in “Neighbors,” “Superbad,” “Pineapple Express,” “The Studio,” “The Interview” and “This Is the End,” among others. Berlant can be seen in “Dream Scenario,” “Don’t Worry Darling,” “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” and “Sorry to Bother You.”

Alex Karpovsky as Rabbi Big Noah

Alex Karpovsky plays Rabbi Big Noah, who quickly replaces Brody’s Noah at Temple Chai.

You might recognize Karpovsky as Ray from “Girls,” and he can also be seen in “Folk Hero & Funny Guy,” “Rubberneck” and “Red Flag.”

Loree Seitz

