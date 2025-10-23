Here Are All the Songs in ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 2

“Nobody Wants This” Season 2 has arrived, and the Netflix romcom series is giving us the soundtrack of our dreams with new music from Selena Gomez, Teddy Swims, Royel Otis, Chris Stapleton and Kacey Musgraves, among others.

Gomez debuts her new single, “In The Dark,” in the new season, while other new music includes Teddy Swims’ “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming,” Royel Otis’ “Who’s Your Boyfriend (Acoustic),” Chris Stapleton’s “Heart Letting Go,” Kacey Musgraves’ “If The World Burns Down,” FINNEAS’ “Palomino,” Towa Bird’s “Your Girl,” Alessia Cara’s “My House,” Role Model’s “Saddle Again,” Portugal. The Man’s “Reach You” and GIVĒON’s “Dancing In The Smoke,” among others.

In addition to the new music, fans will hear tunes from Reneé Rapp, Charli xcx, Chappell Roan, Rihanna, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift, to name a few. Check out the full list below.

Episode 1 (“Dinner Party”):

‘Sunset Blvd” by Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

“Losing You” by Solange

“Doo Wop (That Thing) by Lauryn Hill

“Stay” by Rihanna

“Homesick” by Cuco

Episode 2 (“Leave it at the Tree”):

“Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan

“How’s That Working Out” by Cuco and Sofía Valdés

“London Bridge” by Fergie

“Juice” by Young Franco & Pell

“ISSUE” by bob junior & Mia Nicolai

“…Ready For It?” by Taylor Swift

Episode 3 (“The Unethical Therapist”):

“Palomino” by FINNEAS

Episode 4 (“Valentine’s Day”):

“That Could Be Me” by Alessi Rose

“Kiss from a Rose” by Seal (orchestral)

“7 Rings” by Ariana Grande

“My Day Off” by Kacy Hill and Nourished by Time

Episode 5 (“Abby Loves Smoothies”):

“Big Energy” by Latto

“That’s What I’ll Be” by Baylee Lynn

Episode 6 (“Anything Can Happen”):

“Manchild” by Sabrina Carpenter

“My House” by Alessia Cara

“ExtraL” by Jennie and Doechii

“Climate Change” by Just Jayne

“Découvre” by Moi Je

“Whatever I Dream Of” (feat. DCS Lefty)

“Sad Makeup” by Yukimi

“Anything Could Happen” by Ellie Goulding

Episode 7 (“When You Know, You Know”):

“What” by BENEE

“Saddle Again” by Role Model

“You’ve Got Another Thing Coming” by Teddy Swims

Episode 8 (“A Better Rabbi”):

“Reach You” by Portugal. The Man

“who’s your boyfriend” by Royel Otis

“This Version of Us” by Ella Langley

“Your Girl” by Towa Bird

Episode 9 (“Crossroads”):

“At Least I’m Hot” by Reneé Rapp

‘Harsh Truth” by Katy for Kings

“Apple” by Charli xcx

“Heart Letting Go” by Chris Stapleton

Episode 10 (“When Noah Met Joanne”):