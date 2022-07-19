Nolan Neal, ‘America’s Got Talent’ and ‘The Voice’ Contestant, Dies at 41

Nolan Neal, a singer and contestant on both “America’s Got Talent” and “The Voice,” was found dead in his apartment on Monday. He was 41.

No cause of death has been disclosed, but his cousin Dylan Seals told TMZ on Tuesday that Neal was found dead in his apartment in Nashville. TheWrap has reached out to the Nashville medical examiner’s office for additional information.

Neal’s death was also confirmed via a fan page on Instagram, which wrote, “SING IN PEACE WITH THE ANGELS. THE WORLD IS MISSING A BRIGHT LIGHT and HEAVEN JUST GOT A NEW MUSIC DIRECTOR.”

Neal was known for his 2020 performance during the 15th season of “America’s Got Talent,” in which he performed the original song “Send Me a Butterfly.” He was eliminated from the competition in the quarterfinals.

In 2020 shortly after having landed a spot on “The Voice,” Neal told WBIR that he had struggled with addiction that led to a stint in rehab and that he also struggled with the loss of his father to suicide. On the show he performed a song called “Lost,” which he said at the time was the first song he wrote since getting clean.

And on season 10 of “The Voice,” Neal was selected to compete on Adam Levine’s team after performing a rendition of Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer.”