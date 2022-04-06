Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks to Star in Science Fiction Thriller Series ‘Constellation’ on Apple TV+

Actress Noomi Rapace and Emmy-winner Jonathan Banks have signed on to star in “Constellation,” a new science fiction thriller series set to air on Apple TV+, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

The series will be Banks’ first new project following the end of filming on the final season of “Better Call Saul.”

Created and written by Peter Harness (“The War of the Worlds,” “Doctor Who?”), the series from Turvine Studios and Haut et Court TV will be directed by Emmy-winner Michelle MacLaren (The Morning Show,” “Breaking Bad”).

The show’s premiere date will be announced at a later time.

Per the official description, Rapace will play JO, “a woman who returns to Earth after a disaster in space — only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, one woman’s desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and for her to recover all that she has lost.”

Banks’ role is being kept under wraps for now.

“Constellation” is co-produced by Turbine Studios and Haut et Court TV, and executive produced by David Tanner (“Small Axe”), Tracey Scoffield (“Small Axe”), Caroline Benjo (“No Man’s Land”), Simon Arnal (“No Man’s Land”), Carole Scotta (“No Man’s Land”) and Justin Thomson (“Liaison”).

MacLaren, who will direct the first two episodes, also serves as an executive producer alongside Rebecca Hobbs (“Shining Girls”) and co-executive producer Jahan Lopes for MacLaren Entertainment. Harness will also serve as an executive producer through Haunted Barn Ltd.

“Constellation” is MacLaren’s third time working on an Apple TV+ series. She is a director and executive producer on the streaming service’s upcoming “Shining Girls,” along with the hit series “The Morning Show.”

Rapace is repped by CAA, Stella Hernström, Narrative, Tapestry London; her deal was negotiated by Kurt Selling. Banks is repped by Innovative Artists and Lovett Management.