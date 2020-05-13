Noomi Rapace’s ‘The Secrets We Keep’ Acquired by Bleecker Street

Bleecker Street has acquired the U.S. rights to “The Secrets We Keep,” starring Noomi Rapace, Joel Kinnaman and Chris Messina.

Yuval Adler directs the film, about a woman rebuilding her life along with her husband Lewis (Messina) in America after WWII. However, one day, she meets a familiar figure (Kinnaman) — and, recognizing it’s a man from her past, she kidnaps him, setting a series of memories in motion.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Erik Howsam of Di Bonaventura Pictures are producers, along with AGC’s Stuart Ford, Greg Shapiro and Adam Riback of Echo Lake Entertainment. Rapace, Greg Clarke, Andrea Scarso and Jamie Jessop are executive producers. “The Secrets We Keep” was financed by AGC Studios in partnership with Ingenious Media and Fibonacci Films.

Also Read: Bleecker Street Acquires Worldwide Rights to 'Save Yourselves!'

“Yuval’s film is propelled by exciting performances from Noomi, Joel and Chris in this chilling post-WWII thriller,” Andrew Karpen, CEO of Bleecker Street, said in a statement. “We look forward to bringing the film to audiences nationwide.”

Ford added: “‘The Secrets We Keep’ has found an ideal home with Andrew Karpen and his team. Bleecker Street is renowned for curating intelligent, distinctive campaigns for upscale audiences and we look forward to a successful journey together.”

Also Read: Kristin Scott Thomas Feel-Good Story 'Military Wives' Acquired by Bleecker Street

The deal was brokered by CAA Media Finance and was negotiated between Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street and Michael Rothstein and Anant Tamirisa of AGC.

Bleecker Street recently released Kitty Green’s “The Assistant,” as well as Liam Neeson’s “Ordinary Love.” Next up for the company is “Military Wives,” “Dream Horse” and “Save Yourselves!”