Norman Lear to Be Honored by All Broadcast Networks in Primetime Memorial

CBS, ABC, NBC, FOX and the CW will air an in memoriam card for the TV legend on Wednesday

Norman Lear
Norman Lear appears on stage at The Paley Honors: A Special Tribute To Television's Comedy Legends at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on November 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Legendary television creator Norman Lear will be honored by all major broadcast networks in a primetime memorial on Wednesday.

CBS, ABC, NBC, FOX and the CW will simulcast an in memoriam card at the start of Wednesday’s primetime programming paying tribute to Lear, who passed away Tuesday at age 101.

“In recognition of Norman Lear’s vast accomplishments and influence across television, CBS, ABC, NBC, FOX and The CW will simulcast an on-air in memoriam card tonight at 8:00 p.m., ET/PT honoring the late legendary TV writer and producer,” the networks said in a joint statement.

MeTV and Catchy Comedy will similarly air tribute programming as the networks telecast the special 200th episode celebration of “All in the Family,” which was hosted by Lear. The special will air Sunday night on MeTV, and Friday evening on Catchy Comedy, with MeTV also airing special episodes of his beloved series on Sunday, including those featuring an appearance by Sammy Davis Jr. as well as holiday themed episodes. 

“All in the Family,”“The Jeffersons,” and “Good Times” were among the countless number of TV series Lear created and helmed during his tenure.

As news of Lear’s passing circulated Wednesday morning, tributes for the TV producer came pouring in across Hollywood, including Rob Reiner, Jimmy Kimmel, “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson, Jane Fonda, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rita Moreno, Kerry Washington, Tyler Perry and Ben Stiller, among others.

Several studio execs also shared their condolences, including the Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger, who lauded Lear as an “icon and the brilliant mind behind countless timely and meaningful shows that were full of heart and humor” while also applauding his roles as “a veteran, philanthropist and social activist.” Tony Vinciquerra, chairman and CEO Sony Pictures Entertainment, called Lear “a Founding Father in our industry” who “created defined what great television could be.”

