Not All Emmy Nominees Will Be Allowed to Attend 2021 Ceremony

The TV Academy is restricting the number of nominees who will be allowed to attend this years Emmys and Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, the awards group announced Tuesday.

“Following discussions with health and safety experts for Los Angeles County and the Emmy ceremonies, the Television Academy has concluded that we must further limit the number of nominees attending the Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 11 and 12 as well as the 73rd Emmys on Sept. 19,” the group said in a statement.

Nominated teams will now be limited to four tickets per nomination. “Unfortunately, this means not all nominees will be able to attend this year’s awards,” the statement continued. “We recommend those on nominated teams coordinate between themselves and identify how they will allot their four tickets before they RSVP.”

The decision stems from the continued surge of COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles and across the U.S. due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

Both the Emmys and Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies will be held in person at the Event Deck at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles. Per the Academy, the event will utilize an “indoor/outdoor” setting and socially distanced audience seating. Attendees will also be required to show proof of vaccination.

The Emmys broadcast will air live on Sunday, Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount+. The Creative Arts ceremony will tape on Sept. 11 and 12, with an edited broadcast to air Saturday, Sept. 18 on FXX.