Nova Music Festival Memorial Exhibit Comes to Los Angeles

The Nova Music Festival Exhibition, an homage to the Israeli music fest that was lethally attacked by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023, comes to Los Angeles on Aug. 17.

The exhibit, which is presented in the US by record executive Scooter Braun, Rebel founder Joe Teplow and former Alphasense exec Josh Kadden drew more than 113,000 visitors in the three months it spent in New York City.

Braun said in a press release that the exhibit helps “pay tribute, heal, and find a community amongst each other,” after the death of more than 370 concertgoers and the abduction of 44 more from the festival, part of the estimated 1,200 killed in the attacks.

He added, “Our hope is that opening in LA gives an opportunity for people of all views and communities to come together as one. We refuse to stay in the darkness. We will stand in the light and we will dance again.”

The exhibit, which first premiered in a 10-week run in Tel Aviv, features items salvaged from the festival grounds, including scorched cars, bullet-riddled bathroom stalls, and personal belongings such as tents and lawn chairs that were left behind.

Reut Feingold, director and creator of the exhibition, said in a press release, “Our goal was, and still remains, to tell the world the story of 405 innocent citizens who were murdered that Shabbat. The exhibition is structured in a multi-layered way that tells the story of the Nova community and the story of people who just wanted to enjoy and celebrate and encountered the terrible evil.”

Nova Exhibit (CREDIT: Neo Media)

Omri Sassi, co-founder and producer of the Nova Music Festival said that, thanks to Braun’s participation, the touring exhibit will reach “a broader international audience.”

Sassi explained that touring the exhibition requires significant preparation, including logistics and security. “We are committed to investing in the memory of our friends and family members who were lost in the massacre,” he said.

Nova Festival survivors will be in attendance to share their first-hand testimonies of the Oct. 7 attacks.

The location of the Los Angeles exhibit has not yet been determined.