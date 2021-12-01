Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Reclaims Monthly Ratings Crown From ‘The Five’

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson is back on top of cable news ratings for the month of November, according to Nielsen Media Research ratings data. In October, Fox News’ “The Five” briefly grabbed the top slot. Notably, Fox News had 71 of the top 100 telecasts in cable television.

In cable news, nine of the top 10 most-watched programs belonged to Fox News, starting with “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” which pulled in an average of 3.667 million viewers and was followed by “The Five,” which netted 3.512 million, on average. “Hannity,” “Special Report with Bret Baier” and “The Ingraham Angle” rounded out the top five, averaging 3.234 million, 2.768 million and 2.657 million, respectively.

Of the top ten, the only non-Fox News show was MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” which came in ninth place with 1.981 million total average viewers.

Carlson led the way in the advertiser-coveted age demographic of 25 to 54, too, pulling in an average of 651,000 viewers in that age range. “The Five” garnered an average of 557,000, “Hannity” netted an average of 541,000, “Special Report” got an average of 475,000 and Ingraham took in an average of 469,000. Fox News held down the top 14 slots in the demo, with Maddow pulling in an average of 260,000 for the month in 15th place.

Total-day ratings looked like this: Fox News averaged 1.544 million with 264,000 in the demo. As usual, CNN and MSNBC duked it out for second place, with MSNBC winning the battle in total viewers while CNN beat MSNBC in the demo. Overall, CNN averaged 495,000 total-day viewers, of whom 108,000 were in the demo while MSNBC netted an average of 660,000 total-day viewers with 78,000 in the demo.

In primetime, Fox News averaged 2.578 million total viewers, of whom 420,000 were between 25 and 54 while CNN eked out a second-place demo finish above MSNBC again. MSNBC averaged 1.091 million total primetime viewers with 140,000 in the demo. CNN notched 645,000 total average primetime viewers and 148,000 of them were in the demo.

Overall, CNN beat MSNBC in the demo in every category including total day, primetime, dayside and weekends. CNN’s Original Series, “Diana” and “This Is Life with Lisa Ling,” were both the top demo program in their respective timeslots for the month. CNN’s outperformance of MSNBC in total-day demo ratings marked the 24th straight month and its demo win over MSNBC from 9 a.m. ET to 4 p.m. ET continued for a 93rd straight month.