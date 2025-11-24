7 New Movies and Shows to Stream on Netflix This Week

For a holiday week, Netflix’s new releases lineup doesn’t have quite the volume you might expect, but that’s probably because they’re making way for one of the biggest Netflix shows of them all: the final season of “Stranger Things.” The streamer’s runaway sci-fi sensation returns with four new episodes — the first in a three-part release schedule that will take us through the end of the year.

But the beginning of the end for “Stranger Things” isn’t the only new offering this week. Netflix’s new movies and shows also include a new holiday-themed season of “Is It Cake?,” a new holiday rom-com starring Olivia Holt and Connor Swindells, and a 2023 big-budget superhero movie you probably missed in theaters.

Check out this week’s new releases below.

“Missing: Dead or Alive?” Season 2

Netflix Documentary

Release Date: Nov. 24

Play video

Follow officers from a South Carolina sheriff’s department as they urgently search for individuals who’ve disappeared under troubling circumstances.

“Is It Cake? Holiday” Season 2

Netflix Series

Release Date: Nov. 25

Play video

Is It Cake? Holiday returns for another festive season with Mikey Day and six All-Star cake artists! Three Is It Cake alum and three baking heavy hitters try to fool celebrity judges with their incredible hyper-realistic cakes. Each episode, the bakers will compete for their share of the $75,000 prize pot and a coveted spot in the finale. This holiday season the stakes, the bakes, and the cakes are better than ever!

“Jingle Bell Heist”

Netflix Movie

Release Date: Nov. 26

Play video

Sophia (Olivia Holt), a sharp-witted retail worker, and Nick (Connor Swindells), a down-on-his-luck repairman, are small-time thieves with their eyes on the same Christmas Eve score: robbing London’s most notorious department store. Forced into an uneasy alliance, as secrets surface and feelings for each other deepen, Sofia and Nick put their relationship and the heist in jeopardy.

“Stranger Things 5: Volume 1”

Netflix Series

Release Date: Nov. 26

Play video

The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”

DC Movie

Release Date: Nov. 27 (Original release date Dec. 22, 2023)

Play video

When the vengeful Black Manta returns wielding a powerful ancient weapon, it’s up to Aquaman to reconcile with a former rival and save the world.

“Left-Handed Girl”

Netflix Movie

Release Date: Nov. 28

Play video

When a mother and her two daughters relocate to Taipei to open a night market stall, they encounter challenges and secrets that threaten family unity.

“The Stringer: The Man Who Took The Photo”

Netflix Documentary

Release Date: Nov. 28

Play video

A former Saigon photo editor reveals a secret he’s been plagued with for 52 years, setting off a gripping two-year investigation into the truth behind one of the Vietnam War’s most iconic photographs. Acclaimed conflict photographer Gary Knight and a small team of journalists embark on a relentless search to locate and seek justice for a man known only as “the stringer.”