The Top 21 New Movies Streaming Right Now

November is here, and there are a ton of new movies to watch on streaming. Just in time for the holidays, the streamers are bringing out big titles — new releases like Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein,” brand new holiday films starring the likes of Kevin James and the Jonas Brothers and a number of big movies that hit theaters earlier this year and are finally on streaming like “The Fantastic Four” and “Materialists.”

We’ve gone through everything new to streaming this month to put together a curated list of the best movies coming to Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, HBO Max and beyond.

Check out our list of the best new movies streaming in November below.

“Wick Is Pain”

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” (Lionsgate)

Netflix – Nov. 1

One of the year’s very best documentaries, “Wick Is Pain” is an unvarnished look at the creation of the “John Wick” film series. Through behind-the-scenes footage and candid interviews, the documentary traces the first film’s humble origins as a negligible, nearly direct-to-video action movie helmed by a pair of stuntmen-turned-filmmakers (David Leitch and Chad Stahelski) that was almost shut down at every corner, only to be revived by some unlikely saviors (including, most prominently, Eva Longoria). It then looks at the creation of each subsequent installment, with the scope and scale getting bigger and more complex and the relationship between Stahelski and Leitch becoming even more complicated. Through it all is Keanu Reeves, who gave John Wick his look and his attitude, and who suffers through each entry – bruised and battered but better for it. “Wick is Pain” was a mantra on set; it’ll soon become part of your lexicon, too.

“Baby Driver”

Sony Pictures

Netflix – Nov. 1

With “Shaun of the Dead” filmmaker Edgar Wright’s new take on “The Running Man” out this month, now’s a great time to revisit his 2017 film “Baby Driver.” The original heist actioner stars Ansel Elgort as a getaway driver who suffers from tinnitus, so he always keeps headphones on with a song playing to drone out the ringing in his ears. This means the movie itself always has a song playing in the background (or foreground), with action beats choreographed to Queen, Beck and so many more. It’s a heck of a lot of fun.

“Doctor Sleep”

Warner Bros.

Netflix – Nov. 1

Mike Flanagan is beloved for his Netflix horror series “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” but his 2019 “The Shining” sequel “Doctor Sleep” is a criminally underseen effort. Based on the book by Stephen King, the film serves as a bridge of sorts between Stanley Kubrick’s iconic (but divisive) adaptation of “The Shining” and the book upon which that 1980 film is based. Ewan McGregor plays a grown up Danny Torrence who’s in recovery for alcoholism when he becomes mentally connected with a young girl named Abra with “the shining.” Rebecca Ferguson plays a devilish cult leader who sucks the souls out of children, and the story builds to an incredible finale at the Overlook Hotel. If you watch and enjoy this on Hulu, seek out the Blu-ray to watch the even longer director’s cut.

“Elvis”

Warner Bros.

Netflix – Nov. 1

Austin Butler made a lot of headlines with his transformation as Elvis Presley in the 2022 biopic “Elvis,” now see for yourself. “Moulin Rouge” director Baz Luhrmann brings a decidedly theatrical approach to telling Elvis’ story, full of bombast and romanticism, but it’s Butler’s vexing performance that holds this entire thing together.

“Frances Ha”

“Frances Ha” (IFC Films)

Netflix – Nov. 1

Before Greta Gerwig was the director of “Barbie,” she broke out in a huge way as the co-writer and star of Noah Baumbach’s 2012 gem “Frances Ha.” This black-and-white indie follows a young girl named Frances living in New York who’s going through a bit of a quarter-life crisis as she ponders her future as a ballet dancer. Adam Driver makes a memorable appearance as her friend Lev, which is not the only thing that connects this delightful feature to the HBO series “Girls.”

“Game Night”

“Game Night” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Netflix – Nov. 1

“Game Night” is, simply put, the best studio comedy of the past decade. (The fact that it came out five years ago is sort of startling.) Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams (in a performance that seriously should have netted her an Oscar nomination) play a married couple who are very into game nights. But when Bateman’s brother (played by Kyle Chandler) introduces a murder mystery game element, the mild-mannered game night soon becomes downright deadly. As far as the set-up for a high-concept studio comedy goes, that’s pretty irresistible. But what makes “Game Night” so special is that directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein weren’t afraid to give the movie actual style and sophistication, in everything from the way the movie was shot (including elements that make the locations look like pieces on a game board) to how it sounds (with a sharp electronic score by former Red Hot Chilli Peppers drummer Cliff Martinez). They also clearly encouraged their enthusiastic cast (which also includes Sharon Horgan, Billy Magnussen, Lamorne Morris, Kylie Bunbury, Michael C. Hall and, most crucially, Jesse Plemmons) to really play. And isn’t that what game night’s all about?

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

Daniel Kaluuya in “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.)

Netflix – Nov. 1

Shaka King’s 2021 film “Judah and the Black Messiah” is an explosive, thrilling and eye-opening look into how Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya) was set up and betrayed by an FBI informant (LaKeith Stanfield). The film scored six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and Kaluuya won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his intense portrayal of Hampton.

“Paddington 2”

“Paddington” (StudioCanal)

Netflix – Nov. 1

Just one of the most delightful movies ever made, “Paddington 2” is a masterpiece. It’s also one of the most well-reviewed movies in recent memory, with star Hugh Grant even calling the film the best movie he’s ever been in. The sequel follows the titular Paddington Bear as he is framed and imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit, all while his family must find the real culprit. Also Grant does a whole musical number.

“Tenet”

Warner Bros.

Netflix – Nov. 1

Explaining the plot of Christopher Nolan’s 2021 mind-bender “Tenet” is futile. It’s best described as the filmmaker’s version of a James Bond movie, with a sci-fi twist. It’s kind of like time travel, but not really. What actually matters is John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki and Kenneth Branagh are fabulous in the movie and it looks great.

“Wonka”

“Wonka” (Warner Bros.)

Netflix – Nov. 1

One of 2023’s biggest surprises was “Wonka,” Paul King’s ingenious musical origin story for the famous chocolatier (brightly played here by Timothée Chalamet) in the time before his magical factory. Wisely acknowledging the versions of the Roald Dahl story that came before it (particularly the Gene Wilder-led “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”) without ever becoming too reverential, “Wonka” traces the character in his early days, as he fights against the systemic oppression of the chocolate consortium and other factors conspiring to snuff out his dream. Of course, this being Willy Wonka, his enthusiasm remains. And this being Paul King, his plan to make a splash in the chocolate world is carried out through a series of inventive, almost clockwork-like set pieces. (The songs are pretty good too.) And if you’re worried about overloading on sugar, King also maintains the weird flintiness of Roald’s original story; it’s spiky sometimes when you’re expecting it to be smooth. The fact that King, Chalamet and the rest of the team created a new story worthy of Roald’s delectable original is maybe their greatest accomplishment. Best enjoyed with a frosty glass of milk.

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps”

Julia Garner in “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” (Disney)

Disney+ – Nov. 5

When Disney finally acquired the 21st Century assets in 2019, the Fantastic Four, Marvel’s First Family, finally returned home. Now, Marvel Studios could make their own movie, fully integrating it into the shared universe that began with “Iron Man” in 2008. “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is that attempt. “WandaVision” director Matt Shakman was chosen to helm the project, which positioned the family – Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) – as an elite scientific squad protecting a retro-futuristic Earth. Of course, they are challenged by the arrival of Galactus (Ralph Ineson), a planet-chomping diety who wants to make the newest member of the family, baby Franklin, his protégé. Some saw “The Fantastic Four” as a welcome return to form for the slightly beleaguered Marvel Studios, with its Space Age design aesthetic and warmhearted family values. It certainly is a feast for the eyes and ears, with Michael Giacchino’s hummable score one of his best ever. Spend a little family time with “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.” And then ponder how they’ll be integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole.

“Materialists”

“Materialists” (A24)

HBO Max – Nov. 7

Celine Song’s “Materialists” is an easy sell: It’s a romantic comedy starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal. But more than that, it’s a thoughtful drama from the filmmaker behind “Past Lives,” one of the most acclaimed films of 2023, and offers more meat on the bone than you may be expecting from your average rom-com. Give it a whirl, but go in with an open mind.

“Frankenstein”

Oscar Isaac in “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Netflix – Nov. 7

It’s alive! For years writer/director Guillermo del Toro, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind “The Shape of Water,” “Pinocchio” and “Pan’s Labyrinth,” has dreamed of making a new version of Mary Shelley’s immortal “Frankenstein.” Now, he finally has. And it’s a doozy. One of his best, most sumptuous films, “Frankenstein” is niftily split into two sections – in the first, we get the story of the doctor (Oscar Isaac), whose mother died while he was young and whose father (Charles Dance) was a demanding ghoul; the second tells the story of the creature (Jacob Elordi), a tortured amalgamation who becomes obsessed with confronting his creator. Both are extremely complicated, fraught narratives, full of colorful characters like Mia Goth’s Lady Elizabeth, who is the doctor’s brother’s fiancée, and Christoph Waltz as an arms dealer who literally supplies Doctor Frankenstein with arms (and legs and torsos).

And the two halves of the story are wrapped up with a framing device that follows a ship that is trapped in the arctic, where maker and monster collide. Unlike some passion projects, which, when finally realized, fizzle out and leave you wondering why the filmmaker was so obsessed in the first place, “Frankenstein” is a wholly satisfying accomplishment – its visual richness is only matched by its emotional depth. It feels like the kind of thing that Del Toro could have only directed after making projects like “Crimson Peak” or “The Shape of Water” – a highly detailed monster movie with soul. One of the year’s very best movies, “Frankenstein” is a gothic feast.

“Being Eddie”

Eddie Murphy on “Number One on the Call Sheet” (Apple TV+)

Netflix – Nov. 12

“Being Eddie,” a funny, warm-hearted, sometimes overly cautious documentary, attempts to get at the heart of Eddie Murphy, mostly through extended conversations with the comedian himself. (You also get to tour parts of his palatial California home. It’s a stunner.) Murphy is very honest – about his upbringing (his father left his family while Eddie was young and subsequently murdered by a new paramour), ambitions and occasional misstep. It’s all very funny and insightful, particularly when he actually lets his guard down, like when he reveals that he paid for the funeral and burial plots for Redd Foxx, a comedy hero who starred in Murphy’s “Harlem Nights,” and the actor who played Buckwheat. But just as many interesting, somewhat painful parts of his life are left unaddressed – colossal box office failures like “The Adventures of Pluto Nash,” the 1997 incident where Murphy was stopped with a transgender prostitute in his car and claims made my cast members that he is sometimes literally absent from scenes (with them having to work with a stand-in or double). John Landis, who is interviewed in the documentary, having directed several films with Murphy, had a particularly rocky relationship with the actor (as detailed in the 1992 nonfiction book “Fatal Subtraction”). Not of that is addressed or even mentioned in the documentary. But that’s okay. The movie has a lot of great clips, a lot of great moments from Murphy and others, and enough to make you appreciate everything that he’s been able to accomplish, on screen and off. And that house. Oh boy, that house.

Alan Ritchson and Kevin James in “Playdate” (Prime Video)

Prime Video – Nov. 12

Nothing screams “Prime Video original movie” quite like “Playdate.” It stars Kevin James and Alan Ritchson, star of Prime Video breakout “Reacher,” as a mismatched duo who connect for their children’s playdate but soon spirals out-of-control, in a comedic action movie kind of way. Honestly, seems pretty harmless in the sense that you can probably follow it while also folding laundry, balancing your check book or playing your Nintendo Switch. The cast also includes Sarah Chalke, Alan Tudyk, Stephen Root and Isla Fisher. And it was directed by Luke Greenfield, who made “The Girl Next Door” and “Let’s Be Cops.” Should be good for a few LOLz at least.

“Eddington”

Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal in “Eddington” (A24)

HBO Max – Nov. 14

Ari Aster does not make “easy” movies. “Hereditary” terrified audiences with its twisted take on family horror, “Midsommar” is one of the most upsetting breakup movies ever made and “Beau Is Afraid” is… well it’s wild. Now we have “Eddington,” Aster’s spin on a sprawling drama, this time viewed through the lens of COVID-era confrontations in a small town against the backdrop of an election. Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone and Austin Butler star, and at this point you probably know to go in expecting to be a little rattled.

“Come See Me in the Good Light”

“Come See Me in the Good Light” (Courtesy of Apple TV)

Apple TV – Nov. 14

One of the big documentaries out of this year’s Sundance Film Festival, “Come and See Me in the Good Light” “is a poignant and unexpectedly funny love story about poets Andrea Gibson and Megan Falley facing an incurable cancer diagnosis with joy, wit and an unshakable partnership. Through laughter and unwavering love, they transform pain into purpose, and mortality into a moving celebration of resilience,” according to the official release. “Come See Me in the Good Light” was directed by Ryan White, the talented and prolific filmmaker behind “The Keepers,” “Pamela, A Love Story” and “Good Night Oppy,” the cutest movie you’ll ever see about a Mars rover, and produced by comedian Tig Nataro.

“In Your Dreams”

“In Your Dreams” (Credit: Netflix)

Netflix – Nov. 14

Netflix’s original animation hot streak continues with “In Your Dreams,” which hails from Pixar vet Alex Woo. “In Your Dreams” follows two kids – Stevie (Jolie Hoang-Rappaport) and Elliot (Elias Janssen), who enter the fantastical world of dreams in an attempt to save their parents’ (Simu Liu and Cristin Milioti) marriage. Along the way, they team up with Elliot’s stuffed animal Baloney Tony (Craig Robinson), confront the Sandman (Omid Djalili) and run afoul of Nightmara (Gia Carides). Full of gorgeous, spritely animation (from Sony Pictures Imageworks), thrilling set pieces and an unexpected emotional depth, “In Your Dreams” is one of the year’s very best animated movies. It’s a dream!

“Nouvelle Vague”

“Nouvelle Vague” (Credit: Netflix)

Netflix – Nov. 14

Richard Linklater has two based-on-a-true-story movies in the awards conversation this year. The first, “Blue Moon,” stars Ethan Hawke as songwriter Lorenz Hart as he ruminates on his former relationship with Richard Rodgers (Andrew Scott) on the opening night of “Oklahoma!,” premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. And his second feature of the year, “Nouvelle Vague,” premiered at Cannes to thunderous response. It follows the making of “Breathless,” one of the first (and most warmy received) films in the French New Wave, with Guillaume Marbeck as Jean-Luc Godard, Zoey Deutch as Jean Seberg, Aubry Dullin as Jean-Paul Belmondo and Bruno Dreyfürst as Georges de Beauregard. There are additional actors portraying Francois Truffaut, Claude Chabrol, Agnès Varda, Jean Cocteau, Éric Rohmer and Roberto Rossellini. Basically, it’s “Avengers: Endgame” for Criterion Collection enthusiasts. The film was nominated for the Palme d’Or and, when it played at Cannes, became an immediate favorite of Quentin Tarantino, a dedicated fan of the French New Wave and one of Linklater’s besties. Two Linklater movies in one year? Could there be anything better?

“A Very Jonas Christmas Movie”

“A Very Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie” (Disney+)

Disney+ – Nov. 14

Somehow, the Jonas Brothers have returned. The pop stars and Disney Channel icons take center stage in “A Very Jonas Christmas Movie,” which finds the brothers (Kevin, Joe and Nick) stranded in Europe on Christmas and fighting desperately to make their way home. Jesse Typer Ferguson shows up as an impish Santa Claus, with supporting turns from Billie Lourd, Chloe Bennet, KJ Apa, Randall Park and, um, Kenny G as himself. The movie was directed by Jessica Yu, of the underrated Hulu movie “Quiz Lady,” so there might be more to this Christmas movie than meets the eye. And even if there isn’t much more, it still looks cute and fun. Let it snow.

“Train Dreams”

Joel Edgerton in “Train Dreams” (Credit: Netflix)

Netflix – Nov. 21

One of the absolute best movies you’ll see all year, “Train Dreams” is best described as “The Assassination of Jesse James” meets “Tree of Life.” The film stars Joel Edgerton as a logger working in the 1910s, but it charts the course of essentially his entire life in a way that feels both epic and intimate, chronicling love, loss and everything in between. It’s a movie made up of small moments that feel huge, with gorgeous filmmaking from director Clint Bentley and Edgerton’s best performance of his career. Don’t miss this one.

